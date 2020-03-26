Homing In Movies

‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Lawrence of Arabia’: Here’s filmmaker C Prem Kumar’s watch list

A still from 'Game of Thrones'

A still from ‘Game of Thrones’   | Photo Credit: AP

Staying indoors for a while? We have you covered. For your weekly Watch List, we have filmmaker C Prem Kumar sharing his list of favourite movies and TV series that he often finds himself revisiting “I’ve never been a religious movie watcher. You could say I was one during my childhood. But I’m utilising this quarantine period primarily to write,” says Prem Kumar.

The Untouchables

The Untouchables   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

I particularly liked the way the dialogues were written, and of course, it had wonderful casting in the form of Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Andy Garcia and Sean Connery. There’s a beautiful action sequence that pays tribute to Sergei Eisenstein’s editing theory. You’ll be stunned by the camera movements. Every department surprises you. It’s not an arthouse movie, but a completely commercial one — something any common man would relate to.

A still from ‘Lawrence of Arabia’

A still from ‘Lawrence of Arabia’   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lawrence of Arabia

I keep revisiting Lawrence of Arabia time and again for various reasons. Sometimes, I watch it for David Lean, the filmmaker; sometimes, it’s for Freddie Young, the cinematographer. It’s a special movie because it was my father who made me watch it. I remember watching Lawrence of Arabia on VHS. Those days, it used to come in two parts — the first half in one and the second half in another. I have a bundle of memories attached to it.

A still from ‘Knives Out’

A still from ‘Knives Out’   | Photo Credit: AP

Knives Out

The movie received great reviews and was nominated for the Oscars. I watched Knives Out with four of my director friends. The female lead looked like Trisha Krishnan’s doppelganger. It’s such an engaging movie with Daniel Craig leading the front, in an non-action role. I liked the entire construct inside one large family and an arresting drama that unfolds.

Game of Thrones

I’m a big fan of period movies and am into historical dramas. Vikings is one of my all-time favourites. There can’t be many people who haven’t watched Game of Thrones. But if there’s anyone who hasn’t watched it yet, now is the time. In the sense that you can binge-watch the entire series in 21 days. That is one strong suggestion.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are watching at metro@thehindu.co.in

