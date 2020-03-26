‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Lawrence of Arabia’: Here’s filmmaker C Prem Kumar’s watch list

The Untouchables | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement The Untouchables

I particularly liked the way the dialogues were written, and of course, it had wonderful casting in the form of Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Andy Garcia and Sean Connery. There’s a beautiful action sequence that pays tribute to Sergei Eisenstein’s editing theory. You’ll be stunned by the camera movements. Every department surprises you. It’s not an arthouse movie, but a completely commercial one — something any common man would relate to.

A still from ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lawrence of Arabia

I keep revisiting Lawrence of Arabia time and again for various reasons. Sometimes, I watch it for David Lean, the filmmaker; sometimes, it’s for Freddie Young, the cinematographer. It’s a special movie because it was my father who made me watch it. I remember watching Lawrence of Arabia on VHS. Those days, it used to come in two parts — the first half in one and the second half in another. I have a bundle of memories attached to it.

A still from ‘Knives Out’ | Photo Credit: AP

Knives Out

The movie received great reviews and was nominated for the Oscars. I watched Knives Out with four of my director friends. The female lead looked like Trisha Krishnan’s doppelganger. It’s such an engaging movie with Daniel Craig leading the front, in an non-action role. I liked the entire construct inside one large family and an arresting drama that unfolds.

Game of Thrones

I’m a big fan of period movies and am into historical dramas. Vikings is one of my all-time favourites. There can’t be many people who haven’t watched Game of Thrones. But if there’s anyone who hasn’t watched it yet, now is the time. In the sense that you can binge-watch the entire series in 21 days. That is one strong suggestion.

