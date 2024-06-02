ADVERTISEMENT

Preity Zinta wraps shooting for ‘Lahore 1947’

Published - June 02, 2024 02:48 pm IST

Co-starring Sunny Deol, the period drama is produced by Aamir Khan through Aamir Khan Productions

PTI

Preity Zinta with Rajkumar Santoshi and Santosh Sivan on the sets of ‘Lahore 1947’ | Photo Credit: @realpz/Instagram

Actor Preity Zinta says she has completed filming for her upcoming movie Lahore 1947, describing it as the "toughest film" of her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama is produced by Aamir Khan through Aamir Khan Productions.

Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta presents Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens award to Santosh Sivan

Zinta, who stars alongside Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947, shared a video montage of the pictures from the film set, on Instagram on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a wrap on Lahore 1947 and I couldn't be more grateful to the entire cast and crew for such an incredible experience. I sincerely hope all of you appreciate and enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It's definitely the toughest film I have worked on," she captioned her post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, including co-star Shabana Azmi, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and music composer AR Rahman.

"Full marks to everyone for all their hard work & patience during the last couple of months. Thank you Raj ji, Aamir, Sunny, Shabana ji, Santosh Sivan and AR Rahman from the bottom of my heart. Loads of love always," Zinta added.

Lahore 1947 reunites the actor with Deol, with whom she has previously worked on The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz and Bhaiaji Superhit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US