Preity Zinta starts shooting for ‘Lahore 1947’

April 24, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

Actor Preity Zinta has started shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial venture Lahore 1947. Also starring Sunny Deol, the details of the plot of the period drama have been kept under wraps.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Lahore 1947 will feature music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Preity Zinta, whose last Hindi film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit also co-starring Deol, shared an update about the movie in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"On set for Lahore 1947 #newmovie #shoot #ting," she captioned a series of pictures from the film set. Zinta and Deol have also collaborated on films including Farz (2001) and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Sunny Deol was last seen in the superhit Gadar 2, also starring Ameesha Patel and directed by Anil Sharma.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.