June 08, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

Gandheevadhari Arjuna, which loosely translates to Arjuna with a bow, written and directed by Praveen Sattaru and starring Varun Tej, is billed as an action thriller. The makers of the Telugu film have announced its release date as August 25. Action sequences are poised to be a highlight of this movie that has been filmed in multiple international locations.

Said to be the most expensive film in Varun Tej’s career, the film is produced by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu. The film will have music by Mickey J Meyer and the technical crew includes cinematographer Mukesh and art director Avinash Kolla. The film has Sakshi Vaidya on board as the female lead.

Post-production is underway and the makers are likely to unveil further details of the cast and crew soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.