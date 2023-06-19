June 19, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Zee5 recently announced its new slate of 11 original Telugu web series. Among them, writer-director Praveen Sattaru’s spy thriller Mission Tashafi has begun shooting. The digital platform terms this as the biggest spy thriller in the Telugu OTT space. The series stars Simran Choudhary, Anish Kuruvilla, Srikanth Iyengar, Chatrapathi Sekhar and Bhushan Kalyan.

Produced by Pranathi Reddy for Film Republic production house, Mission Tashafi is billed as a spy spectacle that will have high-end action sequences and will be filmed in multiple international locations. Cinematographer Naresh Ramadurai, art director Sahi Suresh and editor Dharmendra Kakarla are part of the crew. Further details of the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Praveen Sattaru is also working on the Telugu action thriller Gandeevadhari Arjuna starring Varun Tej, which is scheduled to release on August 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.