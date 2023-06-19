ADVERTISEMENT

Praveen Sattaru to direct Telugu spy thriller series ‘Mission Tashafi’ 

June 19, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Director Praveen Sattaru will be helming the Telugu spy thriller series ‘Mission Tashafi’ for Zee5, starring Simran Choudhary, Anish Kuruvilla and Srikanth Iyengar

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Sangeetha Devi Dundoo

Director Praveen Sattaru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Zee5 recently announced its new slate of 11 original Telugu web series. Among them, writer-director Praveen Sattaru’s spy thriller Mission Tashafi has begun shooting. The digital platform terms this as the biggest spy thriller in the Telugu OTT space. The series stars Simran Choudhary, Anish Kuruvilla, Srikanth Iyengar, Chatrapathi Sekhar and Bhushan Kalyan.

Produced by Pranathi Reddy for Film Republic production house, Mission Tashafi is billed as a spy spectacle that will have high-end action sequences and will be filmed in multiple international locations. Cinematographer Naresh Ramadurai, art director Sahi Suresh and editor Dharmendra Kakarla are part of the crew. Further details of the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

A poster of ‘Mission Tashafi’ web series directed by Praveen Sattaru

Meanwhile, Praveen Sattaru is also working on the Telugu action thriller Gandeevadhari Arjuna starring Varun Tej, which is scheduled to release on August 25.

