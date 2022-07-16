Prathap Pothen commemorated
‘Actor’s demise an indescribable loss to Malayalam film industry’
Rasmi Film Society commemorated actor-director Pratap Pothen here on Saturday. At the meeting of the society’s executive committee, Pothen’s demise was said to be an indescribable loss to the Malayalam film industry.
Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu presided. Secretary Anil K. Karuppan, V.M. Suresh Kumar, G.K. Rammohan, Haneef Rajaji, S. Sanjay, and V.M. Manoj spoke.
