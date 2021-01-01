Prashanth’s Tamil remake of ‘Andhadhun’ has been titled ‘Andhagan’

The film also stars Simran, and will be directed by JJ Fredrick

The Tamil remake of 2018 Hindi black comedy-thriller Andhadhun, in which actor Prashanth reprises the role of Ayushmann Khurrana, has been titled Andhagan.

The film will be directed by JJ Fredrick, who had earlier worked with Jyothika in Ponmagal Vandhal, while Prashanth’s Staar Movies will be producing this film. Prashanth’s father Thiyagarajan had acquired the remake rights of Andhadhun last year.

Andhagan will also star Simran who reprises Tabu’s role from the original, and actor Karthick too is part of the cast. The film’s music is by Santhosh Narayanan.

The original Hindi film Andhadhun, which was directed by Sriram Raghavan, follows the story of a seemingly-blind pianist who gets mixed up in the murder of an ex-actor. The film won three National Film Awards: Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor for Khurrana, and Best Screenplay.