ADVERTISEMENT

Prashanth’s ‘Andhagan’ gets a new release date

Published - August 01, 2024 03:08 pm IST

The film, a remake of 2019’s ‘Andhadhun,’ is directed by veteran filmmaker Thiagarajan

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Andhagan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhagan, the long-delayed Tamil remake of Sriram Raghavan’s hit Hindi film Andhadhun, is coming to theatres earlier than expected. Headlined by Prashanth and directed by his father and filmmaker Thiagarajan, the film was initially set to hit theatres on August 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Prashanth interview: On ‘Andhagan,’ ‘GOAT’ and why Vijay is like a brother to him

The makers have now announced that the film will now be out a week earlier, on August 9. Prashanth took to X to share the news with a new poster.

The cast of Andhagan includes Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik Muthuraman and Samuthirakani. The rest of the cast includes Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Leela Samson, Manobala, child artiste Poovaiyar, Besant Ravi, Mohan Vaithiya, Lakshmi Pradeep, Rekha Suresh, Semmalar and Kavitha among others.

‘Andhagan’ trailer: Prashanth is a blind pianist caught on a web of lies

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the film has dialogues by Pattukottai Prabhakar, cinematography by Ravi Yadav and editing by Sathish Suriya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Andhagan, produced by Staar Movies, has been in the making for quite some time. Apart from Tamil, 2019’s Andhadhun has been remade in multiple languages; in Telugu as Maestro (2021), starring Nithiin, and in Malayalam as Bhramam (2021), headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US