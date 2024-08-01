GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prashanth’s ‘Andhagan’ gets a new release date

The film, a remake of 2019’s ‘Andhadhun,’ is directed by veteran filmmaker Thiagarajan

Published - August 01, 2024 03:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Andhagan’

A still from ‘Andhagan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhagan, the long-delayed Tamil remake of Sriram Raghavan’s hit Hindi film Andhadhun, is coming to theatres earlier than expected. Headlined by Prashanth and directed by his father and filmmaker Thiagarajan, the film was initially set to hit theatres on August 15.

Actor Prashanth interview: On ‘Andhagan,’ ‘GOAT’ and why Vijay is like a brother to him

The makers have now announced that the film will now be out a week earlier, on August 9. Prashanth took to X to share the news with a new poster.

The cast of Andhagan includes Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik Muthuraman and Samuthirakani. The rest of the cast includes Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Leela Samson, Manobala, child artiste Poovaiyar, Besant Ravi, Mohan Vaithiya, Lakshmi Pradeep, Rekha Suresh, Semmalar and Kavitha among others.

‘Andhagan’ trailer: Prashanth is a blind pianist caught on a web of lies

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the film has dialogues by Pattukottai Prabhakar, cinematography by Ravi Yadav and editing by Sathish Suriya.

Andhagan, produced by Staar Movies, has been in the making for quite some time. Apart from Tamil, 2019’s Andhadhun has been remade in multiple languages; in Telugu as Maestro (2021), starring Nithiin, and in Malayalam as Bhramam (2021), headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

