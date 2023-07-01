HamberMenu
Prashanth Varma-Teja Sajja’s ‘HanuMan’ gets a release date

The film also stars Amritha Iyer, Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and Satya

July 01, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Teja Sajja in a still from ‘HanuMan’

Teja Sajja in a still from ‘HanuMan’ | Photo Credit: PrimeShow Entertainment/YouTube

We had previously reported that writer-director Prashanth Varma is teaming up with Teja Sajja for a superhero film titled HanuMan. The makers of the film have now announced the release date. The film will hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

ALSO READ
‘HanuMan’: Teaser of Prashanth Varma’s superhero film out

In the film, Teja Sajja stars as the protagonist who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman through a celestial gem. HanuMan will be the first film from a cinematic universe, which will have superheroes inspired by mythological characters.

The film also stars Amritha Iyer, Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and Satya. The film has Shivendra serving as the cinematographer and SB Raju Talari as the editor. Gowra Hari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh scored the music for the film.

The film, produced by Niranjan Reddy under the PrimeShow Entertainment banner, will be released across India in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

