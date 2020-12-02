Prashanth Neel to direct Prabhas in ‘Salaar’

HYDERABAD

02 December 2020 15:00 IST

The pan-Indian film will go on floors in January 2021

Prashanth Neel will be directing Prabhas in a multilingual pan-Indian film titled Salaar, which will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

The production house which backed KGF Chapter 1, and is wrapping up KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel, announced this collaboration on Tuesday.

The monochrome image of Prabhas in the poster of Salaar (which means Leader) shows the actor posing with a rifle. A larger-than-life action extravaganza is in the offing, going by the caption ‘the most violent men... called one man... the most violent.”

Post Baahubali and Saaho, Prabhas is a part of a handful of pan-Indian films, including Raadhe Shyam, Aadipurush and a film to be directed by Nag Ashwin.

Prabhas took to Instagram to share that the shooting of Salaar will commence in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is also working on Yuvaratnaa, a Kannada film starring Puneeth Rajkumar.