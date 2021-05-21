Prashant Neel to direct NTR

HYDERABAD

21 May 2021 13:12 IST

‘KGF’ director Prashant Neel to collaborate with NTR for his 31st film

Marking actor NTR’s birthday on Wednesday, May 20, a new poster showcasing him as Bheem from S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was unveiled. What caught netizens by surprise, though, was KGF director Prashant Neel’s announcement that he will be directing the actor’s 31st film.

To be produced jointly by Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Arts and Mythri Movie Makers, this film will go on floors after Prashant completes Salar starring Prabhas, a multilingual project targeting nationwide release.

Advertising

Advertising

On Twitter, Prashant stated, “The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! Can’t wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999 #NTR31 it is!”

Further details about the cast and crew are awaited.