Prasanna Vithanage’s ‘Paradise,’ starring Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, gets a release date

The film is the winner of the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival 2023

Published - June 09, 2024 11:42 am IST

PTI
Release date announcement poster of ‘Paradise’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Paradise’ | Photo Credit: @NewtonCinema/X

Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage's Paradisewill be released in theatres across India and worldwide on June 28, the makers announced on Saturday.

The film narrates the story of an Indian tourist couple, played by Darlings star Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey fame, who arrive in the crisis-ridden country to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary as it costs less. But when things take an unexpected turn and the conflict deepens, cracks appear in their relationship.

Also starring Shyam Fernando and Mahendra Perera, the movie is produced by Newton Cinema. It has dialogues in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Sinhala, and Hindi.

IFFK 2023: Prasanna Vithanage’s ‘Paradise’ lands as an unexpected punch in the gut

Presented by Indian veteran Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, Paradise had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2023, where it won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film.

Paradise is my first Indian film. This is, for the first time, a Sri Lankan director has a worldwide release. I want to thank Newton Cinema for opening the world to me," Vithanage said in a statement.

Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage says making ‘Paradise’ was “like holding a mirror to myself and my country”

Anto Chittilappilly, CEO of Newton Cinema, said he is confident that Paradise will resonate with audiences worldwide.

"I fell in love with the script from the very first time I read it. It's a great honour to produce a film of the master director, Prasanna Vithanage, and to work with such a talented cast and crew whose efforts made this film successful. Newton Cinema, a young production studio founded during the pandemic, is proud to have Paradise as our fourth project.

"We are deeply humbled by the accolades we have received so far including the Busan award, and the four nominations to Asian Film Awards. Paradise is a film that must be experienced in theaters to fully appreciate its exceptional audio-visual elements," he added.

The film's crew members include Rajeev Ravi as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, Tapas Nayak as the sound designer, and K, the music director.

