Prakash Raj to present Kannada festival hit ‘Photo’

February 19, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

‘Photo’, directed by debutant Utsav Gonwar, is based on the migrant exodus during the COVID-19 lockdown

The Hindu Bureau

Prakash Raj with director Utsav Gonwar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Seasoned actor Prakash Raj will present the Kannada festival hit Photo. The film, directed by debutant Utsav Gonwar, is based on the migrant exodus during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Photo was screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival in 2023. The film will be presented by by Prakash Raj through Nirdiganta, an incubation centre for theatre founded by the actor.

Utsav’s film depicts the relationship between a father and son. Photo projects the the contrasting worlds of rich and poor, and makes an attempt to question the system.

Produced by Masari Talkies, Photo stars Mahadev Hadapad, Sandhya Arakere, Jahangeer and Veeresh Gonwar. Dinesh Divakaran has handled cinematography while Ravi Hiremath has done the sound design. Shivaraj Mehu is the editor. The film had received a standing ovation at the Habitat International Film Festival in New Delhi in 2023.

