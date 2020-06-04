Prakash Raj on lending his voice for ‘Wild Karnataka’

The lockdown has been easier to deal with for actor Prakash Raj than most of us. “I have been leading this life for many years now,” says the actor, who has been spending quiet time on his farm, “It (this time) has made me interact a lot more with Nature.”

That might have played out every day in his farm, but his engagement with Nature is now for audiences to see and hear as well. Prakash Raj has dubbed for the Tamil and Telugu versions of Discovery Network’s Wild Karnataka, produced by award-winning filmmakers Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma in collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department.

The actor, known for his versatile talent, feels this is the right time to narrate stories about animals. “That elephant incident in Kerala...it looks like humans have lost their sensibilities,” he shudders, referring to the elephant who was fed a pineapple stuffed with crackers, He adds, “Nature can exist without humans, but we cannot .”

His support for Wild Karnataka is an extension of this very thought. “To string a story of our forest using our own metaphors and in our language, this is an effort to make people realise how rich we are with respect to Nature.” The actor has a personal link with the story of Karnataka’s forests. “They mean a lot to me. It’s so heartening that I could be a part of what I grew up with.”

He hopes that people who catch the show connect to that emotion. “These are not just animals that are in the forest; there’s a mother, child and many relationships in it. There is also hunger, predators and how Nature balances it all out. These are real stories, ones that everyone should watch and observe,” he signs off.

Wild Karnataka will be telecast at 8 pm on Discovery, Discovery HD, DTamil and Animal Planet on June 5