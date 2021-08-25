Prakash Raj gets married ‘again’ to wife Pony Verma

The actor has a slew of projects that he is currently shooting for, including 'KGF: Chapter 2,' 'Annaatthe,' 'Pushpa' and Mani Ratnam’s period-epic 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Actor Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, August 24, by getting married ‘for the second time,’ at their son Vedhant’s request.

The pan-Indian actor shared photos from the celebrations on Twitter, writing, “We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss.”

His daughters Meghana and Pooja, from Raj’s previous marriage, are also seen in the pictures. Pony Verma and Prakash Raj got married in 2010.

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

The Iruvar star also shared a wedding throwback from 11 years ago, captioning it, “‘It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night’.. thank you my darling wife.. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj.”

“It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together. #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj pic.twitter.com/xPVZb6Ibb9 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

Prakash Raj, who is recovering from a surgery, was last seen in Netflix anthology Navarasa. He has a slew of projects that he is currently shooting for, including KGF: Chapter 2, Annaatthe, Pushpa and Mani Ratnam’s period-epic Ponniyin Selvan.