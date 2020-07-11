Prakash Raj, Sampath Raj team up for a crime drama series produced by Sushmita Konidela

A crime drama web series starring Prakash Raj and Sampath Raj, directed by Anand Ranga, will soon stream on Zee5. The eight-episode series inspired by true incidents also marks the first venture from Goldbox Entertainments, a production house floated by Sushmita Konidela, daughter of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, with her husband Vishnu Prasad.

Earlier, Sushmita was the costume designer for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The title of the web series that is currently being filmed in Hyderabad is yet to be revealed. This series will be a new addition to Zee5’s bouquet of original content, following Gods of Dharmapuri, Chadarangam and Loser, among other series.