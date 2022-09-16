Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf's 'Mismatched' S2 to release in October

A still from the announcement video by Netflix | Photo Credit: Netflix

Popular Netflix series Mismatched will return with its second season on October 14, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, the show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

Mismatched follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

"We have a date for our next non-date. 'Mismatched' season two arrives on 14th October! #MismatchedOnNetflix" the streamer tweeted along with a video, featuring the show's two lead stars.

Mismatched is directed by Karwaanhelmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun.

Khurana also serves as a showrunner for the series. Gazal Dhaliwal, best known for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, penned the first season of the series.