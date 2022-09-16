Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf's 'Mismatched' S2 to release in October

The series is directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari

PTI
September 16, 2022 16:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from the announcement video by Netflix | Photo Credit: Netflix

Popular Netflix series Mismatched will return with its second season on October 14, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, the show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

Mismatched follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

"We have a date for our next non-date. 'Mismatched' season two arrives on 14th October! #MismatchedOnNetflix" the streamer tweeted along with a video, featuring the show's two lead stars.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mismatched is directed by Karwaanhelmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Khurana also serves as a showrunner for the series. Gazal Dhaliwal, best known for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, penned the first season of the series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
television
Hindi cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app