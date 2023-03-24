ADVERTISEMENT

Pradeep Sarkar, director of ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Mardaani’, passes away at 67

March 24, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:23 am IST

Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn and others condoled Sarkar’s death on social media

The Hindu Bureau

Pradeep Sarkar (1955-2023)

Director Pradeep Sarkar, known for films like Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela, has passed away. He was 67.

According to reports, he was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after his potassium levels dipped.

The news of Sarkar’s death was confirmed on Twitter by Hansal Mehta. “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP,” Mehta tweeted sharing a picture of the late writer-director.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee replied to Mehta’s post with, “Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!”

Condoling Sarkar’s death, Ajay Devgn wrote, “The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences . My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada

A graduate of the College of Art, New Delhi, Sarkar began his career in commercials and music videos. He was editor along with Rajkumar Hirani on Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003). Two years later, Sarkar made his directorial debut with Parineeta, starring Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. For the film, based on a Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay novella, Sarkar was awarded best debut director at the 53rd National Film Awards.

Sarkar’s films were frequently led by female protagonists. He directed Rani Mukerji in Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007) and later in Mardaani (2014). He also worked with Kajol in the relationship drama Helicopter Eela (2018).

An outlier in Sarkar’s career was Lafangey Parindey (2010), a straightforward romance with a youth connect, starring Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

In recent years, he helmed the web shows Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Forbidden Love and Duranga.

Sarkar was also expected to direct Kangana Ranaut in the biopic of Bengali theatre star Noti Binodini.

