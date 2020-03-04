Ready to woo the big screen

04 March 2020 12:23 IST

Television host Pradeep Machiraju says that his quest to be an all-rounder drives him to do his best

He is the Superstar of the small screen and was recently voted as the most desirable man by a daily. This is just another pat on the back for Pradeep Machiraju. In fact, it is an offshoot of the efforts he takes to look good on television. “I spend time with my stylist and pick my colours and clothes. Most youngsters follow television trends and some of them might even want to look like you, so I go with the complete package,” says the TV host, who is making his big-screen début with 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Yela that is releasing shortly.

On what made him shift gears, Pradeep says, “I’ve always wanted to be an all-rounder. I grabbed the offer when director Munna told me about 30 Days lo Preminchatam Yela.” Pradeep insists that he will pick subjects that are ‘different’.

In 30 Days lo... he plays two characters. “It talks about some people who are in a situation where they have to work it out in 30 days. In other words, what if the same love story that happened in the past, repeats itself in 2020?”

Turning TV host was a natural choice for an extrovert like him. “In the entertainment industry, the fame comes with a sense of responsibility, it becomes a serious job. After Engineering, I was sure I wanted to do something in a creative field and looked for work for a year. I attended events and got a job as an RJ. My parents were very supportive. Being an RJ is not about talking whatever comes to your mind. There is a decent amount of research to be done and a message has to be passed in an entertaining way without sounding preachy. You get to be a friend to so many unknown faces and I did it for two years.”

Television stint

Pradeep moved to television at a time when Suma, Jhansi, Udaya Bhanu, Ohmkar and Prabhakar were popular names. He resolved to be himself and addressed people according to their age groups.

The household comedy Gadasari Attha Sogasari kodallu worked and he picked up a few awards and got the confidence to create a new style for himself. People began following him and he also took to hosting TV shows. Even now, he freelances for TV and never runs out of work. How did he succeed at creating a brand of his own? “I only wanted to be comfortable watching the show with my parents because during that time, some shows turned into an embarrassing watch for families. Every person has his/her preferences when it comes to TV shows, and we shouldn’t get judgemental. These shows have their own fan following. The television industry today is very good; they are particular about quality,” shares Pradeep who turned producer for talk show Konchem Touch Lo Unte Cheptha which became a huge success.

He states from his experience, “Every show is a different story. Be it housewives, senior citizens or the younger generation, I don’t want to disappoint them. I produced Konchem...as I was willing to take the risk; we have a tie up with channels. I finished four seasons of it and simultaneously began working for other channels. My days are packed but I enjoy it.”

30 Rojullo Preminchatam Yela is going through final mixing. Pradeep, despite his experience, is anxious and wonders how the public will receive him on the big screen. “Audience spend money to come to theatres. I wish I live up to their expectations,” he sums up.