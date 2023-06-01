Prabhudheva’s upcoming musical actioner titled ‘Petta Rap’

June 01, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

We had earlier reported that actor-choreographer Prabhudheva’s next will be a musical actioner directed by Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu. The film is now titled Petta Rap. The makers announced the same through a motion poster of the film.

The film marks the Tamil debut of Sinu, who is known for directing Malayalam films like Theru (2023) and Djibouti (2021). Written by Dinil PK, the film has Vedhika playing the female lead

Notably, Petta Rap is the name of Prabhudheva’s hit song with Vadivelu from their 1994 film Kadhalan. The song, with music composed by AR Rahman, had lyrics written by director S Shankar.

With music composed by D Imman, Petta Rap has cinematography by Jithu Damodhar and editing by San Lokesh. Produced by Jobi P Sam, the film is set to start production soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.