Prabhu Deva’s ‘Petta Rap’ locks a release date

The makers of Petta Raphave announced the film’s release date. Starring Prabhu Deva, the film is set to release on September 27.

Petta Rap is directed by SJ Sinu and written by Dinil PK. This is the first Tamil film of Sinu, who has made Malayalam films such as Theru (2023) and Djibouti (2021).

While Vedhika plays the female lead role, other members of the film are Bagavathi Perumal, Vivek Prasanna, Ramesh Thilak, Mime Gopi, and Riyaz Khan. The makers wrapped up the production of the film in February.

Petta Rap is produced by Jobi P Sam. The film will have music from D Imman. Jithu Damodhar has done the cinematography while Nishadh Yusuf is the editor.

