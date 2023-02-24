ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhu Deva’s next to be directed by Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu

February 24, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The new film will mark the Tamil debut of SJ Sinu who is known for directing Malayalam films like ‘Theru’ and ‘Djibouti’

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhu Deva and director SJ Sinu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Prabhu Deva has signed a new Tamil project with Malayalam director SJ Sinu. Produced by Blue Hill Films, the untitled project is said to be based on dance and music.

The new film will mark the Tamil debut of SJ Sinu who is known for directing Malayalam films like Theru (2023) and Djibouti (2021) . The story and screenplay of this film are reportedly written by Dinil PK. According to sources, the film will go on floors in June.

Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva is awaiting the release of director Adhik Ravichandran’s Bagheera. The actor also has a film titled Wolf in production.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US