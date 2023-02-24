HamberMenu
Prabhu Deva’s next to be directed by Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu

The new film will mark the Tamil debut of SJ Sinu who is known for directing Malayalam films like ‘Theru’ and ‘Djibouti’

February 24, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhu Deva and director SJ Sinu

Prabhu Deva and director SJ Sinu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Prabhu Deva has signed a new Tamil project with Malayalam director SJ Sinu. Produced by Blue Hill Films, the untitled project is said to be based on dance and music.

The new film will mark the Tamil debut of SJ Sinu who is known for directing Malayalam films like Theru (2023) and Djibouti (2021) . The story and screenplay of this film are reportedly written by Dinil PK. According to sources, the film will go on floors in June.

Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva is awaiting the release of director Adhik Ravichandran’s Bagheera. The actor also has a film titled Wolf in production.

