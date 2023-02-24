Prabhu Deva’s next to be directed by Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu

February 24, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Actor Prabhu Deva has signed a new Tamil project with Malayalam director SJ Sinu. Produced by Blue Hill Films, the untitled project is said to be based on dance and music.

The new film will mark the Tamil debut of SJ Sinu who is known for directing Malayalam films like Theru (2023) and Djibouti (2021) . The story and screenplay of this film are reportedly written by Dinil PK. According to sources, the film will go on floors in June.

Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva is awaiting the release of director Adhik Ravichandran’s Bagheera. The actor also has a film titled Wolf in production.