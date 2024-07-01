ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhu Deva’s next titled ‘Singanallur Signal’; first look out

Published - July 01, 2024 11:54 am IST

Written and directed by JM Raja, the film also features actors Shine Tom Chacko and Bhavya Trikha in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Singanallur Signal’ | Photo Credit: @karthiksubbaraj/X

Actor Prabhu Deva is all set to headline an upcoming Tamil film titled Singanallur Signal, the makers announced today with a first-look poster.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj unveiled the poster on his X handle. The poster features Prabhu Deva as a traffic constable, striking a dance move in the middle of a busy intersection. ‘Enni Thuniga Karumam,’ a phrase from the Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural’ by Thiruvalluvar, is written as the tagline.

Singanallur Signal, written and directed by JM Raja, also features actor Shine Tom Chacko in a pivotal role. Sriman, Bhavya Trikha, Ayaz Khan, and Nikhil Thomas are also part of the cast. Details regarding the plot of the film remain unknown.

With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the upcoming film has cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan B and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. AJ Prabhakaran produces the film under his Muthamizh Padaippagam banner.

Apart from this, Prabhu Deva’s line-up of films includes The Greatest of All Time, headlined by Vijay; the superhero film Minman; Moon Walk, which reunites the actor with AR Rahman; Petta Rap, a musical actioner directed by Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu; Maharagni, which reunites the actor with Kajol; Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, a Malayalam fantasy thriller; and the yet-to-be-released Wolf.

