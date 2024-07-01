GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prabhu Deva’s next titled ‘Singanallur Signal’; first look out

Written and directed by JM Raja, the film also features actors Shine Tom Chacko and Bhavya Trikha in pivotal roles

Published - July 01, 2024 11:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Singanallur Signal’

First look of ‘Singanallur Signal’ | Photo Credit: @karthiksubbaraj/X

Actor Prabhu Deva is all set to headline an upcoming Tamil film titled Singanallur Signal, the makers announced today with a first-look poster.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj unveiled the poster on his X handle. The poster features Prabhu Deva as a traffic constable, striking a dance move in the middle of a busy intersection. ‘Enni Thuniga Karumam,’ a phrase from the Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural’ by Thiruvalluvar, is written as the tagline.

‘Petta Rap’ Teaser: Prabhu Deva sings, dances and fights in the musical actioner

Singanallur Signal, written and directed by JM Raja, also features actor Shine Tom Chacko in a pivotal role. Sriman, Bhavya Trikha, Ayaz Khan, and Nikhil Thomas are also part of the cast. Details regarding the plot of the film remain unknown.

With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the upcoming film has cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan B and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. AJ Prabhakaran produces the film under his Muthamizh Padaippagam banner.

Apart from this, Prabhu Deva’s line-up of films includes The Greatest of All Time, headlined by Vijay; the superhero film Minman; Moon Walk, which reunites the actor with AR Rahman; Petta Rap, a musical actioner directed by Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu; Maharagni, which reunites the actor with Kajol; Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, a Malayalam fantasy thriller; and the yet-to-be-released Wolf.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.