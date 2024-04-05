April 05, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

Actor Prabhu Deva’s next is a superhero film titled Minman, the makers announced with a motion poster on Wednesday on the actor’s 51st birthday.

The motion poster shows Prabhu dressed in superhero attire, with the Indian tricolour flag as his cape, in a futuristic setting. The video promises a graphics-heavy film brought to life using Unreal Engine and motion capture technology.

With a screenplay written by lyricist Madhan Karky, the upcoming film is set to be directed by Praveen and Sathish. The film will have music scored by Kasyap. Vinoth Kumar is in charge of the visuals while Suryakumar Selvaraj is the technology director of the film.

Minman is produced by Vinoth Senthil T under his Harry Productions banner.

Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva recently announced that he’s reteaming with Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman after 25 years for a film directed by Manoj NS, founder and CEO of Behindwoods.

Last seen alongside Shivarajkumar in the Kannada film Karataka Damanaka, Prabhu Deva has Petta Rap, directed by Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu; Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar; Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Rojin Thomas, which marks his return to Malayalam cinema; and Vijay’s film with Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest of All Time in the line-up.