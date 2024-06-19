Prabhu Deva’s film with AR Rahman titled ‘Moon Walk’

We had previously reported that actor-director Prabhu Deva is reuniting with Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman after 25 years on a film directed by Manoj NS, founder and CEO of Behindwoods. Today, the makers announced that the film has been titled Moon Walk.

The makers unveiled a title poster that features Prabhu Deva, as what looks a sand art on a beach, seemingly performing the iconic Michael Jackson step that the film is named after.

Billed as a dance musical and a family entertainer, Moon Walk also stars Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Nishma, and Sushmita among others. The film has cinematography by Anoop VS and editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta.

Produced by Manoj, Divya Majoj and Praveen Elak, the film is currently shooting its second schedule and is aiming for a release in 2025.

