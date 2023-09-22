ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhu Deva to play the antagonist in Himesh Reshammiya's 'Badass Ravikumar'

September 22, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Set in the glamorous and larger-than-life 1970s era, the film will be a musical action entertainer 

ANI

Prabhu Deva and Himesh Reshammiya | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Prabhu Deva will be seen playing the negative lead in the Himesh Reshammiya-starrer Badass Ravikumar. The film is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2024.

ALSO READ
Himesh Reshammiya announces 'The Xpose' spin-off

Interestingly, it is a spin-off of his famous character Ravi Kumar from the film The Xpose. Set in the glamorous and larger-than-life 1970s era, the film will be a musical action entertainer with opulent songs and some very high-octane action sequences designed by the best action directors across the globe, as per a statement.

Prabhu Deva will essay the role of a villain, Carlos Pedro Panther in the film. Badass Ravikumar will be shot extensively from February 2024 in India and abroad. The film's music composer is Himesh himself and he will soon start recording the songs.

Sharing more details about the film, Himesh said, "Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravikumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action and music that will be unprecedented. I want to give my fans a grand, musical, action-packed experience of a lifetime."More details regarding the project are awaited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US