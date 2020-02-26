Prabhas to work with ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin next

26 February 2020 14:07 IST

Telugu superstar Prabhas will star in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s next movie, which will also mark the celebration of 50 years of production banner Vyjayanthi Movies. The production house shared the announcement on Twitter via a video clip.

Prabhas, who gained a pan-India fan following post the success of the Baahubali franchise, is currently working on his 20th film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20.

The film is directed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna movies in association with UV Creations.

His last release was Saaho.