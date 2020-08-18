Prabhas to star in 3D feature film, ‘Adipurush’

HYDERABAD

18 August 2020 12:09 IST

The Hindi-Telugu project will be directed by Om Raut and aim for a pan-Indian release in 2022

Actor Prabhas who became a household name with the Baahubali films, is all set to star in a 3D feature film titled Adipurush, to be directed by Om Raut who helmed Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior. The project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Retrophiles, founded by Om Raut.

The project which will present the story of triumph of good over evil is said to be a visual spectacle with action sequences and visual effects. Adipurush will be filmed in Hindi and Telugu, according to a statement from the unit. The 3D extravaganza will have a pan-Indian release, and the film will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages. Talks are on with well known names in Hindi film industry for the role of the antagonist.

A poster of ‘Adipurush’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement Advertising Advertising

Prabhas stated, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility. I am excited to portray this character, especially the way Om has designed it.”

Adipurush will be Prabhas’ third film with Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam and his first film with Om Raut. The film is in its pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021 and hit the theatres in 2022.