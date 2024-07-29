Prabhas’ ‘The Raja Saab’ locks release date, first glimpse out

The makers of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, have locked the film’s release date. A glimpse video was released to announce the date.

Written and directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab will hit the screens worldwide on April 10, 2025. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.

The glimpse video shows Prabhas enter a college in a bike. The actor is seen in a stylish avatar, wearing a burgundy brown colour suit and black sunglasses. The film is touted to be a horror romantic comedy. Originally made in Telugu, the film will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Thaman S is the music composer of the film while Karthik Palani is the cinematographer. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. Incidentally, Toxic, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2025. It remains to be seen if the Yash starrer opts for a fresh date to avoid a clash.

