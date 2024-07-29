GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prabhas’ ‘The Raja Saab’ locks release date, first glimpse out

Written and directed by Maruthi, ‘The Raja Saab’ starring Prabhas will hit the screens in April, 2025

Published - July 29, 2024 06:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhas in ‘The Raja Saab’.

Prabhas in ‘The Raja Saab’. | Photo Credit: People Media Factory/YouTube

The makers of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, have locked the film’s release date. A glimpse video was released to announce the date.

Written and directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab will hit the screens worldwide on April 10, 2025. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.

Prabhas’ film with director Maruthi titled ‘The Rajasaab’; motion poster out

The glimpse video shows Prabhas enter a college in a bike. The actor is seen in a stylish avatar, wearing a burgundy brown colour suit and black sunglasses. The film is touted to be a horror romantic comedy. Originally made in Telugu, the film will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

ALSO READ:Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ crosses ₹1,100-crore mark globally

Thaman S is the music composer of the film while Karthik Palani is the cinematographer. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. Incidentally, Toxic, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2025. It remains to be seen if the Yash starrer opts for a fresh date to avoid a clash.

