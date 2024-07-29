Prabhas’ ‘The Raja Saab’ locks release date, first glimpse out

The makers of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, have locked the film’s release date. A glimpse video was released to announce the date.

Revealing the Majestic Vintage Vibe of Darling #Prabhas 🔥#TheRajaSaab 𝐅𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐆𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐬𝐞 is out now 💥https://t.co/lQsnQgrPIN



𝐀 𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥'𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟏𝟎𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 🌋… pic.twitter.com/weDuakN82N — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) July 29, 2024

Written and directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab will hit the screens worldwide on April 10, 2025. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.

The glimpse video shows Prabhas enter a college in a bike. The actor is seen in a stylish avatar, wearing a burgundy brown colour suit and black sunglasses. The film is touted to be a horror romantic comedy. Originally made in Telugu, the film will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

ALSO READ:Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ crosses ₹1,100-crore mark globally

Thaman S is the music composer of the film while Karthik Palani is the cinematographer. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. Incidentally, Toxic, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2025. It remains to be seen if the Yash starrer opts for a fresh date to avoid a clash.