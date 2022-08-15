Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to release on September 28, 2023

The action-adventure is directed by Prashanth Neel of the ‘KGF’ film franchise fame

PTI
August 15, 2022 13:45 IST

Release date announcement poster of the film | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/Twitter

Actor Prabhas’ upcoming action-adventure film Salaar is slated to be released worldwide in theatres on September 28, 2023, the makers announced on Monday.

Directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF film franchise fame, the movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Production house Hombale Films shared the film's release date and a new poster of the Baahubali star on the occasion of Independence Day.

Billed as a "high-voltage actioner", Salaar has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages.

It also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush in the pipeline.

