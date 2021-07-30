Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’ to release worldwide in January next year

30 July 2021 13:12 IST

The romantic drama, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar

Actor Prabhas on Friday announced that his film “Radhe Shyam” will be hitting theatres worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14, 2022.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The romantic-drama, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

The 41-year-old actor shared the film’s new release date on Instagram along with a new poster.

“Can’t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!,” Prabhas captioned the post.

The multi-lingual film also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, was earlier slated to have a theatrical release on July 30.

“Radhe Shyam” is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.