Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ postponed

05 January 2022 12:02 IST

After ‘RRR’, ‘Radhe Shyam’ also defers its theatrical release plans owing to the surge in Omicron cases

Radhe Shyam, the pan-India film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, was scheduled to release in theatres on January 14. Speculations were rife that the film’s release might be deferred owing to the rising cases of Omicron across India. However, the film’s team had repeatedly asserted that the release plans were on.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad-based production house UV Creations made the official announcement on its social media handles stating that the film is being postponed. “We have been trying our best for the past few days, but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant, it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love Vs. destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon,” read the statement.

With both the January biggies RRR and Radhe Shyam bowing out, several smaller Telugu films have lined up for release on January 7 and the Sankranti weekend of January 14-15.

