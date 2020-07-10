Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer titled ‘Radhe Shyam’

HYDERABAD

After ‘Saaho’, Prabhas’ next film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is looking at a nationwide release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil

The first look of Prabhas’ 20th film was expected in March-April 2020, but COVID-19 lockdown and the technical crew having to adapt to work from home forced the team to defer unveiling the poster. On Friday morning, the team disclosed the title and first look poster of the film. The film is titled Radhe Shyam and the poster showed the lead actors against the backdrop of the Colosseum in Rome. Prior to the lockdown in India and travel restrictions, the team had been shooting in Georgia.

Radhe Shyam has on board actors Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The crew includes cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, production designer R Raveender, editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and visual effects supervisor R C Kamalakannan.

The release date is yet to be locked but the film is expected to arrive in theatres in 2021.

