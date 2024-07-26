Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ crosses ₹1,100-crore mark globally

The box-office collection ofKalki 2898 ADseems to show no signs of stopping. Director Nag Ashwin’s film, headlined by Prabhas with an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, was released on June 27 to much fanfare. The film which recorded astounding pre-release ticket sales, was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages. worldwide.

While it was earlier announced that the film hit the ₹1000 crore mark at the end of the second week of July, the makers have confirmed that the collection has crossed the ₹1100 crore mark globally on the 29th day of its theatrical run

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD features Amitabh Bachchan as the immortal Ashwatthama and Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter. Kamal Haasan plays the role of Supreme Yaskin while Deepika Padukone plays the role of Sumathi. The film also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Pasupathi and Shobhana.

With cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film’s editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of ₹600 crore, the mythological and sci-fi action drama the film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

