Prabhas launches new website to support aspiring writers, ‘The Script Craft’

Founded by Thaalla Vaishnav and Pramod Uppalapati, ‘The Script Craft’ is backed by Prabhas to nurture new talent and provide emerging writers with valuable opportunities

Published - November 10, 2024 03:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhas in a still from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Indian superstar Prabhas has launched The Script Craft, a new website designed to support and promote aspiring writers. The actor aims to provide a platform where writers can showcase their creativity and gain recognition for their work. The site allows writers to submit a brief 250-word synopsis of their story ideas, which are then rated by the audience. The highest-rated submissions rise to the top, creating an encouraging environment for writers to receive positive feedback.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ movie review: Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan shine in a visually stunning drama

To mark the launch, The Script Craft is hosting a special contest called “Imagine Your Favorite Hero with Superpowers!” where writers can submit stories of up to 3,500 words, reimagining a hero with superhuman abilities. The contest winner will receive a unique opportunity to work on a real film project as either an assistant writer or assistant director.

Founded by Thaalla Vaishnav and Pramod Uppalapati, The Script Craft is backed by Prabhas to nurture new talent and provide emerging writers with valuable opportunities. The website also plans to expand with an audiobook feature, allowing stories to be turned into immersive audio experiences, reaching an even broader audience.

