Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ to have world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

April 19, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

Om Raut’s Adipurush will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York, the makers have announced.

The film, a big-scale adaptation of the Ramayana, is releasing in India on June 16.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. It will be screened at the Tribeca Festival on June 13.

The festival, founded by legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro along with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, is taking place in its latest edition from June 7 to June 18 in New York. The lineup of the 2023 Tribeca fest was recently announced.

Thrilled with the selection, director Om Raut said in a statement, “ Adipurush is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. When I learnt that Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals in the world that I always aspired to be at as a student!”

He continued, “This premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story at a global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture! We are truly thrilled and excited to see audiences reaction at the world premiere.”

The teaser of Adipurush was earlier criticized for its sub-par visual effects. The makers had postponed the film’s release to present a ‘complete visual experience’.