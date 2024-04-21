GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team to release Amitabh Bachchan’s first look during Sunday’s PBKS vs GT IPL match

The first look will be unveiled on Star Sports at 7:15 PM today

April 21, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster teasing Amitabh Bachchan’s look from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’; Prabhas’ character poster from the film

A poster teasing Amitabh Bachchan’s look from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’; Prabhas’ character poster from the film | Photo Credit: @Kalki2898AD/X

The first look of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan from Prabhas’ much-awaited pan-Indian sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, will be released today on Star Sports ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

The makers announced the news today with a special poster that teased Amitabh’s look from the film. The post says that the first look will be out on Star Sports at 7:15 PM today.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is billed as a magnum-opus sci-fi spectacle that is inspired by mythology. An earlier released character-reveal poster of Prabhas showed the star as Bhairava, a man who is “from the future streets of Kasi.” According to reports, the film features Prabhas as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Vishnu.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Kalki 2898 AD has been on the rise, especially after the makers unveiled a first-glimpse video last year at the San Diego Comic-Con in California, United States.

‘You are much greater than all of us’: Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan at ‘Project K’ Comic-Con panel

Apart from Prabhas and Amitabh, the film features a massive pan-Indian cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Saswata Chatterjee.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is set to release in theatres on May 9 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

