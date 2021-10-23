Prabhas is a palmist in ‘Radhe Shyam’

Prabhas in ‘Radhe Shyam’

The teaser of the drama, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, hints that director Radha Krishna Kumar’s film is not a regular love story

In Radhe Shyam, the forthcoming pan-Indian film starring Prabhas, the actor plays a palmist named Vikramaditya. The teaser of the film unveiled by production houses UV Creations and T-Series to mark the actor’s 42nd birthday, gives a brief introduction to the character.

Vikramaditya declares, “I am no God, but I am not one of you either.” His voice-over indicates that he can read the future as a palmist, but prefers not to divulge secrets, because they are beyond what regular folks can comprehend.

The romance drama written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and will release on January 14, 2022. Radhe Shyam has music by Justin Prabhakaran, sound design by Resul Pookutty and also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar and Sasha Chettri.

Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese and Japanese.