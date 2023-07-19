ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' out

July 19, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Prabhas stars in ‘Project K’, a sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin. Joining him in the cast are Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Prabhas in ‘Project K’ | Photo Credit: @VyjayanthiFilms/Twitter

The makers of Project K on Wednesday shared the first look of actor Prabhas from the big-budget film, describing his character as the hero who "changes the game". Directed by Nag Ashwin, the upcoming sci-fi movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

ALSO READ
Deepika Padukone to skip 'Project K' showcase at SDCC amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind Project K, shared the poster on its official Twitter page. The actor is currently in the US along with Kamal Haasan to unveil the film's official title, trailer, and release date on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on July 20.

ALSO READ:‘Project K’: Kamal Haasan on board Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s film

At the event, the Project K showcase will host conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into "India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction". According to the makers, Project K will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at the Comic-Con.

