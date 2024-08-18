ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhas’ film with Hanu Raghavapudi kick-starts with a pooja ceremony

Updated - August 18, 2024 12:25 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the upcoming film features veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhas with female lead Imanvi at the pooja ceremony of the film | Photo Credit: @mythriofficial/Instagram

Actor Prabhas’ upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi kickstarted production with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday (August 17).

Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner backing the film, posted a video from the pooja ceremony on its social media handles. The banner also announced that the film’s shoot would begin soon.

This comes just a day after it was announced that veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada will feature in the yet-untitled film. The makers have roped in dancer and debutant actor Imanvi to feature as the female lead; the Instagram sensation is best known for her dance cover of the Tamil song ‘Tum Tum.’

The upcoming film, as per the makers, is a historical fiction set in the 1940s. With music scored by Vishal Chandrashekhar, the upcoming film has cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers and Y. Ravi Shankar produce the film.

