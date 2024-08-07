ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhas donates ₹2 crore to Kerala CM Relief Fund for Wayanad landslide victims

Updated - August 07, 2024 04:22 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 03:35 pm IST

Telugu superstar Prabhas has donated Rs 2 crore to Kerala CM relief fund for Wayanad landslide victims, joining other big names from the film industry

PTI

Actor Prabhas. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Telugu superstar Prabhas on Wednesday made a donation of Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-affected Wayanad district in Kerala, which hit the south state on July 30.

Wayanad landslides: Actor Mohanlal compliments emergency responders and rescue workers

The actor was most recently seen in the 3D sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD, which has earned over Rs 1,000 crore globally. "Prabhas today donated Rs 2 crore to Kerala CM relief fund for Wayanad landslide victims," a source close to the actor said.

The number of deaths resulting from the devastating landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad on July 30 has increased to 226, with search-and-rescue operations still underway. Prabhas is the latest film personality to come forward in the need of the hour. On Sunday, other Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun announced their donation to the CMDRF.

ALSO READ: Aid pours in for victims of Wayanad landslides

