GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ crosses ₹1,100-crore mark globally

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani

Updated - July 26, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ 

Poster of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’  | Photo Credit: @Kalki2898AD/X

The box-office collection ofKalki 2898 ADseems to show no signs of stopping. Director Nag Ashwin’s filmheadlined by Prabhas with an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, was released on June 27 to much fanfare. The film which recorded astounding pre-release ticket sales, was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages. worldwide.

Nag Ashwin: Part two of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be bigger with Kamal Haasan, as Yaskin, stepping out of his ‘vimanam’

While it was earlier announced that the film hit the ₹1000 crore mark at the end of the second week of July, the makers have confirmed that the collection has crossed the ₹1100 crore mark globally on the 29th day of its theatrical run

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD features Amitabh Bachchan as the immortal Ashwatthama and Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter. Kamal Haasan plays the role of Supreme Yaskin while Deepika Padukone plays the role of Sumathi. The film also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Pasupathi and Shobhana.

Santhosh Narayanan interview: On the music of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and understanding Nag Ashwin’s vision

With cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film’s editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of ₹600 crore, the mythological and sci-fi action drama the film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.