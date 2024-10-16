GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prabhas’ blockbuster film ‘Mr Perfect’ set for re-release

Directed by Dasaradh, ‘Mr Perfect’ stars Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles

Published - October 16, 2024 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhas in ‘Mr Perfect’.

Prabhas in ‘Mr Perfect’. | Photo Credit: @SVC_official/X

Mr Perfect, starring Prabhas, is set for a re-release. Directed by K Dasaradh, the 2011 film also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, Mr Perfect emerged as a box office hit.

Prabhas’ film with Hanu Raghavapudi kick-starts with a pooja ceremony

The makers of Mr Perfect are set to re-release the film on October 22, 2024, a day before Prabhas’ birthday. The story ofthe film was written by Dasaradh while Harikrishna and Praveen Varma penned the film’s screenplay.

Mr Perfect revolves around Vicky (Prabhas) who hates to compromise in life. The movie shows the journey of Vicky as he rediscovers himself. Other actors in the film are Rao Ramesh, Murali Mohan, Nassar and Prakash Raj.

ALSO READ:Arshad Warsi’s ‘joker’ comment on Prabhas’ role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’; director Nag Ashwin reacts

Vijay K Chakravarthy is the film’s cinematographer while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Devi Sri Prasad composed the movie’s hit songs. Meanwhile, Prabhas is awaiting the release of The Raaja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the movie will hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

