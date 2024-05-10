ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhas begins shooting for Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Published - May 10, 2024 02:30 pm IST

‘Kannappa’ also features special appearanced by stars from across the country like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Nayanthara

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhas with Vishnu Manchu; poster announcing Prabhas joining the sets of ‘Kannappa’ | Photo Credit: @iVishnuManchu/X

Actor Vishnu Manchu on Friday announced that Telugu star Prabhas has joined the sets of the former’s much-anticipated pan-Indian movie, Kannappa.

Vishnu unveiled a special poster on his X account to announce the news.

Kannappa, headlined by Vishnu, is billed as a magnum opus that brings together stars from across the country. The news about Prabhas joining the sets comes almost a month after Bollywood star Akshay Kumar joined the film’s set for a schedule in Hyderabad.

Apart from Prabhas and Akshay, Kannappa also features cameo appearances by Mohanlal and Nayanthara. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is an action entertainer based on a real-life story and features Vishnu as Bhakta Kannappa, an atheist and fearless warrior who became a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. A legendary figure in Telugu folklore, Kannappa became a devotee of lord Shiva and plucked out his eye as an offering to the Hindu deity.

A previously released first look of the film featured Vishnu as a bow-and-arrow-wielding man emerging out of a waterfall. Kannappa also stars Mohan Babu, Sarath Kumar, Brahmanandam, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi.

Produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film boasts an impressive line-up of technicians, including renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva.

