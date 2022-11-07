Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’ pushed to June 2023; Om Raut says he wants to give complete visual experience to viewers

The film, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, will now hit screens on June 16, 2023

PTI
November 07, 2022 12:32 IST

Prabhas as Lord Ram in the poster of ‘Adipurush’ | Photo Credit: T-Series

Filmmaker Om Raut on Monday announced the release of his upcoming film Adipurush has been postponed till June 16, 2023, as its team needs time to present a "complete visual experience" to the viewers.

The news comes a month after the first teaser of the big-budget movie was heavily criticised on social media for the quality of visual effects as well as its depiction of Hindu deities.

The movie, featuring Baahubali star Prabhas in the title role of Lord Ram, was earlier set for release on January 12, 2023.

" Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history.

"In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023," Raut said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Adipurush is Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which recently won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Also Read
Seeing the past from the prism of the present: On ‘Adipurush’ and more

The multilingual period saga also features Saif Ali Khan as the 10-headed demon king called Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana.

The filmmaker said the team is committed to making a film that will make the country proud. "Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going," he added.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

