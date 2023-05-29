ADVERTISEMENT

‘Power Book II: Ghost S3’ gets a streaming date

May 29, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Created by Courtney A. Kemp, the series also stars Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Melanie Liburd and Lovell Adams-Gray

The Hindu Bureau

Michail Rainey Jr in a still from ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Power Book II: Ghost, the series which is both a sequel and spin-off to Power, is all set for its third season’s Indian premiere. The series will stream on Lionsgate Play from June 2. The sequel will see Tariq St.Patrick played by Michail Rainey Jr stuck at a crossroads between creating an identity for himself and protecting his family. Daunted by his legacy, Tariq will uncover some new truths about his past while trying to cement his future.

ALSO READ
‘Plane’ sequel ‘Ship’ in development; to be headlined by Mike Colter

Talking about his character Tariq St. Patrick, lead actor Michail Rainey said, “Obviously, the life that Tariq is living has a lot of obstacles. One is he is away from his family. That’s tough for him. Since the beginning of the show, he hasn’t really had anybody to confide in. But now shit is getting real for him and it’s tough. He doesn’t have a sister, he doesn’t have a mom, and he doesn’t have a grandma. That’s definitely a big obstacle for him. The second one is just trying to stay free. Stay out of the legal trouble in this game. Another obstacle is that he is working for someone dangerous this season. He has some really big shoes to fill. Like I said, they killed Mecca, so they have to fill those shoes. We’ll see how that works.”

Created by Courtney A. Kemp, the series also stars Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Melanie Liburd and Lovell Adams-Gray. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US